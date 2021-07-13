

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.36 billion, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $1.65 billion, or $1.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.39 billion or $1.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $19.22 billion from $15.95 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.39 Bln. vs. $1.84 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q2): $19.22 Bln vs. $15.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20



