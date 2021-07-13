

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Tuesday plans to hire over 100,000 U.S. veterans and military spouses by 2024. Amazon currently has more than 35,000 positions open in the U.S.



Amazon currently employs over 40,000 veterans and military spouses across multiple businesses-from Operations to Alexa to Sustainability to Amazon Web Services (AWS)-and they all receive a starting wage of at least $15 per hour and have access to comprehensive benefits.



The company expects that through this pledge, it will hire over 16,000 military spouses.



Amazon offers a variety of programs to assist transitioning service members and military spouses in finding rewarding careers. This includes access to company-funded skills training in high-demand areas, such as cloud computing, through initiatives like the Amazon Technical Apprenticeship.



In addition to skills training, veterans and military spouses working at Amazon have access to fellowships, mentorships, military spouse support, and deployment benefits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de