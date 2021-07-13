DriveNets expands presence in Asia Pacific to support the growing momentum of its Network Cloud

Strong team of veteran industry leaders joined the company as DriveNets Network Cloud becomes the leading high-scale disaggregated networking solution in the market

RAANANA, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , the networking software company, today announced that it is expanding its presence in Asia Pacific to support the growing interest from service and cloud providers in DriveNets Network Cloud. DriveNets has hired highly experienced technical sales and operations professionals including senior executives from Cisco and Juniper to work with innovative service and cloud providers in the region. Among the new team are Ralph Candiloro - SVP of DriveNets APAC - previously a SVP at Juniper and VP at Tellabs, and Masao Inouye - president of DriveNets Japan, formerly VP of Cisco Japan and Senior EVP at Alcatel-Lucent.

Following its success in the U.S. market, DriveNets is currently in sales processes with around 20 customers in the APAC region as momentum builds exponentially for the DriveNets Network Cloud white box-based routing software solutions. The global interest from service providers and webscalers is fueled by the desire to adopt an open disaggregated network model.

"DriveNets has the right team in Asia Pacific to work with our customers - service and cloud provider visionaries, and drive new innovative services and new levels of scale while changing their business models to accelerate growth," said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder DriveNets. "The recent Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Request for Information (RFI) shows the growing demand in the market for disaggregated networking and we are seeing the momentum of it in the Asia Pacific region."

The APAC team will ensure that DriveNets will fully support our customers in the region, with stronger operations underpinning and partners who can accompany the full lifecycle management of DriveNets Network Cloud deployments, with a particular focus on Japan, India, South East Asia, China, Australia and New Zealand. In the fall DriveNets Japan will open an office in Tokyo.

"Over the next five years, we expect that half of high-scale, telco-grade infrastructure will transition to disaggregated routers," said Alan Weckel, Technology Analyst of 650 Group. "DriveNets Network Cloud is a major leader in this transition. Asia Pacific telcos will benefit significantly as the region becomes one of the largest consumers of disaggregated routers."

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a fast-growing software company that builds networks like clouds. It offers communications service providers and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, detaching network growth from network cost and increasing network profitability.

Founded by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, two successful telco entrepreneurs, DriveNets Network Cloud is the leading open disaggregated networking solution based on cloud-native software running over standard white boxes. DriveNets was awarded the Leading Light award 2020 for Company of the Year (Private) and 'Innovation Award - Vendor' at the 21st Annual World Communications Awards. To find out more, visit www.drivenets.com and view our media kit.

In January, DriveNets announced $208 million in Series B funding, bringing the company valuation to more than $1 billion. The investment is being used to further develop the product offering to continue to offer service providers and hyperscalers a radical new way to build their networks with higher capacity and scale at a much lower cost

