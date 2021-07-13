PAI Health partners with Zurich Brazil with the goal of improving health outcomes

Zurich Brazil announces a pilot of PAI Health's solution including over 1000 of its employees, with a long-term goal of deploying PAI to Zurich's insurance customers.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021today announced the launch of a 12-month pilot program with Zurich Brazil, a regional subsidiary of global insurer, Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich). Zurich Brazil will pilot PAI Health technology with 1500 employees to inform a broader rollout strategy of the technology to Zurich's wider customer base.



As a global leader in insurance, Zurich is known for its innovative offering of preventative health and wellness solutions for its global customer base, spanning over 215 countries and territories worldwide. Zurich Brazil has selected PAI Health to pilot with its employees because of PAI Health's robust science and engagement capabilities, with the goal of helping employees stay active and healthy during and post pandemic lockdowns.

PAI Health is a health technology company leveraging its expertise in biometric sensing and algorithm development to offer science-backed data insights for the health and wellness industry, including insurers, healthcare providers, wellness programs and wearable technology companies.



In 2020, PAI Health won the Brazil country round of Zurich Innovation Championship and went on to successfully pilot its services in a smaller employee pilot, which saw high engagement from participants despite the COVID-19 lockdown conditions. PAI Health technology has also been utilized by local clinics in remote patient monitoring use cases, where it has helped diabetes and obesity patients stay engaged in treatments during the pandemic.

PAI Health's proprietary metric PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) provides actionable insight on how much activity is needed for each individual to improve or maintain good cardiorespiratory fitness and maximize their heart health protection. The company's suite of tools includes a mobile app, an administrative and analytical reporting dashboard, and an application programming interface (API) for easy integration into third-party apps.

The PAI algorithms were derived from one of the world's most extensive health studies involving 45,000 people over 25 years, with further validation across broader populations of over 730,000 people, with over a million person-years of data. Published scientific studies have demonstrated evidence associating a PAI Score of 100 and above, with reduced risk of mortality across many cohorts and sets of data.

"The PAI metric provides a practical view of how much activity each individual requires to improve or maintain proper cardiorespiratory fitness; through only one indicator, it is possible to know whether the physical exercise we do is effectively contributing to the protection of the cardiac health," explains Ismael José de Andrade Junior, Head of Strategy and Innovation at Zurich in Brazil.

"As it is technology based on scientifically-proven methods, and extremely modern, we believe in its potential to help protect and manage our employees' health, increasing their quality of life," remarks Ismael José de Andrade Junior, who has the company's toolkit that includes a mobile app, a dashboard of managerial and analytical reports, and an application programming interface (API) for easy integration with third-party apps.

"This pilot provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase PAI on a large scale and prove its efficacy as a preventative healthcare solution," says Sally Powell, General Manager, PAI Health. "We are confident that our solution can improve health outcomes and drive meaningful lifestyle change, and are pleased to be collaborating with a global insurance leader at the forefront of health and wellness innovation."



Media Contacts

PAI Health Contact:

Tricia Burton

Email: pr@paihealth.com

About PAI Health

PAI Health allows organizations to assess, monitor and guide their people to better health, providing individuals with motivational guidance on personalized recommended physical activity levels. Our mission is to optimize anyone's path to better health by making the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that more easily crosses languages and cultures globally. The company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 41 million units in 2019. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

Zurich Insurance Group .