13.07.2021 | 13:09
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 12 July 2021 were:

922.68p Capital only
930.13p Including current year income

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Following the share issuance of 125,000 ordinary shares on 12th July
2021, the Company has 95,175,391 ordinary shares in issue.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
