Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 405/21: New equity right for trading, Emplicure TO1 (407/21)

Correction refers to last trading date marked in bold below. At the request of Emplicure AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 19, 2021 Security name: Emplicure TO1 ----------------------------- Short name: EMPLI TO1 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015960588 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227214 ----------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Emplicuire AB through cash corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 12 april 2022 and 27 april 2022, however, the conversion price may amount to a minimum of SEK 0.05 and a maximum of SEK 6.23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 29 April, 2022 - 13 May, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 9 May, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.