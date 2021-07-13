DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.8431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29350556 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 117113 EQS News ID: 1218361 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218361&application_name=news

