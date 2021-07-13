Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Simon Collins to the position of Executive Chairman of its board of directors, effective immediately.

Simon is a well-known pioneer of the online gaming sector in the United Kingdom and since approximately 2000, has founded a number of successful gaming organizations with substantial, international reach. As a senior executive with more than two decades of experience building new online, skill-based and social gaming ventures, Simon has represented some of the UK's most respected brands which include Sun Bingo, Sun Vegas, Sun Racing, and the UK's largest commercial fantasy football league, Dream Team.

In 2000, Simon partnered with Patrick Southon to start Cashcade Inc., where they introduced 'free bingo' and the delivery of online bingo to the mass market in the UK using the brand 'Foxy Bingo'. Cashcade and its "Foxy Bingo' brand became one of the leading online gaming businesses and was eventually acquired by PartyGaming Plc in July 2009 for over $150M. Cashcade's current parent company is now owned by the multinational online gambling operator Entain, who took control of the business as part of its purchase of bwin.party in February 2016.

More recently, Simon and Patrick created Gaming Realms PLC, which focused on the widespread global adoption of mobile gaming, by creating and licensing innovative online games for operators in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. Gaming Realms has combined media, entertainment, and gaming assets to deliver unique new gambling formats through IP and brands and has considerable scalable growth opportunities for international expansion with an enterprise value exceeding $140m.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Simon join us as a director and our Executive Chairman of Backstageplay as we seek to review new business opportunities in the social, skill and iGaming markets" said Scott White Backstageplay's CEO. "Simon brings substantial knowledge and connectivity to and throughout the iGaming industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and abroad. We are very lucky to have access to his expertise and contacts, as we roll out Backstageplay's next steps in the fall of 2021 and beyond".

"We have been working with the team at Backstageplay for several months now, discussing new ideas, directions and opportunities within the various iGaming markets" commented Simon Collins. "As we continue to work together and advance these new opportunities, I am excited to be involved and help create shareholder value through skill-based and iGaming synergies amongst our contact base".

The Company has granted stock options to Mr. Collins, to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of the Company exercisasble up to and including July 13, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and any necessary regulatory approvals.

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay, Inc. is an online and mobile entertainment and marketing company, engaged in the business of social gaming and retention software and services. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.backstageplay.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90078