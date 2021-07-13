

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $309.5 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $201.4 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260.8 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $2.74 billion from $3.29 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $260.8 Mln. vs. $367.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $2.74 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.



