

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.35 billion, or $15.02 per share. This compares with $0.20 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $10.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $15.39 billion from $13.30 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.35 Bln. vs. $0.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $15.02 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $10.23 -Revenue (Q2): $15.39 Bln vs. $13.30 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GOLDMAN SACHS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de