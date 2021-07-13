eukhost Launches All-in-One SEO Tool

Web hosting provider, eukhost, launches a brand new Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) tool to help businesses optimise their websites for search engines.

LEEDS, England, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UK web host, eukhost, has partnered with Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) tools developer, marketgoo, to provide an all-in-one SEO tool for online businesses. Easy to use and with customised advice, marketgoo helps companies optimise their websites for greater search engine visibility, enabling them to drive more traffic to their websites and increase revenue.

"We're constantly looking for new ways to help our customers run their online businesses and marketgoo stood out as an exceptional toolkit with extensive SEO functionality," said eukhost Director, Robert King. "Simple to use, even for beginners, it gives online businesses expert guidance about how to improve their web visibility and attract new customers."

With SEO expertise built-in, marketgoo enables eukhost customers to generate detailed, site-wide SEO audits, download progress reports, get real-time dashboard updates and carry out customised SEO plans, prioritised for the needs of their own websites. Covering both technical and on-page optimisation, the tool assists with indexing issues, backlinks, keyword ranking, mobile-friendliness, website speed and more.

"With a lot of the hard work automated, it's ideal for organisations with little time or budget to devote to search engine optimisation," added Mr. King.

Features include:

User-friendly dashboard

Customised SEO plans

Progress over time analytics

Integration with Google Analytics

Tools to increase traffic and inbound links

Competitor tracking

Mobile optimisation recommendations

Monthly SEO reports

Available in Lite and Pro versions, eukhost is making marketgoo available for anyone with a website, not just its existing hosting customers. More information is available at https://www.eukhost.com/seo-tools.

For further information, please contact

Robert King, Director

eukhost Ltd

7 Commercial Street

Morley, Leeds

West Yorkshire

LS27 8HX

feedback@eukhost.com

Tel: 0800 862 0380

Available times: 08:00 - 18:00 (BST)

Related Images

eukhost-seo-tools.png

©eukhost seo tools

©eukhost SEO tool for digital marketing.