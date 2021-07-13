Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER") is an ed-tech company with leading technology of intelligent system and contents. It provides online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals. CER today provides shareholders and investors with an update:

CER has retained Alliance Equity Capital Group, Inc. ("Alliance") to provide investor relations and communication services to CER. Alliance provides investor, media, public relations, and merger & acquisition advisory services to both private and public companies in all industries. Alliance will advise CER in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of investment conferences and future road shows, as well as building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Under the agreement between CER and Alliance, Alliance has been retained for a term of 12 months and CER will pay $7,500 USD per month to Alliance. Alliance shall receive common stock of CER at the end of the 12 months for any payment that is not paid by CER. In addition, CER will issue 100,000 stock options to Alliance, with each option having an exercise price of ten cents in Canadian dollars. Both parties mutually agree to do a six-month review to determine if services provided have been effective. Either party may terminate agreement at that time.

CER has also granted 2.6 million stock purchase options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company. Each option allows the holder to acquire a common share of the Company at an exercise price of ten cents per share in Canadian dollars. The options are exercisable for a period of five years.

The grant of the options is subject to the terms of the company's stock option plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made herein, and other statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "could", "should", "expect", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "plan", "estimate", "will", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by China Education Resources, Inc.'s management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" elsewhere in the Company's MD&A filed at www.SEDAR.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Except as required by law the Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future, unanticipated events.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, and does not accept, responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.

Contact China Education Resources at: (604) 331-2388

Email: admin@chinaeducationresources.com

Website: http://www.chinaeducationresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90037