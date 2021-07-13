Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.07.2021
Deutsche Rohstoffagentur mit brisanten Ergebnissen!
13.07.2021 | 14:33
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 13

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Change in Directorate

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr James Barnes as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 July 2021. Mr Barnes will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Mr Barnes has a wealth of experience in the financial services and UK smaller companies sector and began his career in corporate finance and investment banking. He was formerly a director of Dobbies Garden Centres plc and was instrumental in growing the business and leading its sale to Tesco in 2007. He was also previously a Director and Chairman of Dunedin Smaller Companies Trust plc and is currently the chairman of Vestey Holdings, the Horticultural Trades Association, Thirlstane Castle Trust and the Crieff Food Company.

The directorships of publicly quoted companies held by Mr Barnes in the last five years as at the date of this announcement are listed below:

Non-Executive Director Dunedin Smaller Companies Trust plc

Mr Barnes does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Barnes.

Ms S Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary


Date: 13 July 2021

