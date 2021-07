NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Technology consulting and services firm Mindtree on Tuesday reported that first quarter net profit surged 64.7 percent to $46.5 million fro, last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 22.6 percent to $310.5 million year-on-year.



Mindtree recorded 260 active clients as of June 30, 2020. The company added 9 new clients during the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de