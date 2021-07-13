New specification enables drivers and passengers to use their mobile device as a digital key hands-free

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) today announced that its CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 specification is finalized and now available to CCC members. The new specification enables passive keyless access and engine start from a compatible mobile device via Ultra Wideband (UWB) in combination with Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technologies.

"The CCC Digital Key already enables your mobile device to be used as a key for your vehicle," said Daniel Knobloch, president, CCC. "With the CCC Digital Key Release 3, the user experience just got even better. The combination of Ultra Wideband and Bluetooth Low Energy will allow you to leave your mobile device in your bag or pocket when approaching to unlock and start your vehicle making Digital Key even more convenient."

Digital Key Release 3.0 Highlights

CCC Digital Key is a standardized ecosystem that enables mobile devices to store, authenticate, and share Digital Keys for vehicles in a seamless, secure and privacy-preserving way. The CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 specification complements the Release 2.0 specification. Release 3.0 adds hands-free, location-aware keyless access and location-aware features for an improved user-friendly experience through the implementation of UWB in combination with Bluetooth Low Energy. Support for NFC technology is maintained to ensure backward compatibility and battery-low mode.

The latest Release addresses security and usability by authenticating the Digital Key between a vehicle and the mobile device over Bluetooth Low Energy. Mobile devices create and store the Digital Keys in a Secure Element that provides the highest level of protection against hardware or software-based attacks. UWB offers secure and accurate distance measurement allowing cars to locate authenticated mobile devices so that Release 3.0 not only prevents attacks but also adds a new level of convenience when entering, interacting and starting the car.

The CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 specification is now available to CCC members. Companies that would like to join CCC to support specification development and to gain access to the final spec can visit www.carconnectivity.org/membership/how-to-join-ccc/.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium

The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) is dedicated to cross-industry collaboration in developing global standards and solutions for smartphone and in-vehicle connectivity. The Board of Directors of CCC include individuals from the Charter Member Companies Apple, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, LG, NXP, Panasonic, Samsung, and Volkswagen. The organization's 100 plus members represent a large portion of the global automotive and smartphone market. For further information about CCC projects and to get involved, please visit www.carconnectivity.org.

