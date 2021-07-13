HYPR joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Membership builds on HYPR's ongoing commitment to eliminate password-based MFA and protect workforce identities with the highest level of assurance

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPR, The Passwordless Company a leading passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) provider, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a consortium of experts from across the cybersecurity industry with the shared goal of improving customer security and confidence with digital services.

As a member, HYPR will have the opportunity to use Microsoft's security products and expanded network, while Microsoft customers will benefit from HYPR's True Passwordless MFA technology. HYPR's interoperability with Microsoft Azure Active Directory enables true cross-cloud, cross-platform passwordless login, including single sign-on (SSO), desktop multi-factor authentication, and mobile-to-web authentication for apps including Microsoft 365. This integration provides full protection against man-in-the-middle (MITM), credential stuffing, phishing, and mobile PUSH fatigue attacks. This joint solution raises the bar on protecting workforce identities by requiring the attacker to target each individual device, to cause widespread impact and damage.

"HYPR has long had the belief that passwords are archaic, costly, plagued with risk and undoubtedly the weakest link in many corporate security protocols and strategies. Joining MISA only solidifies our vision to eliminate the password, accelerate the cloud journey of our customers, while protecting their organization against vulnerabilities," said George Muldoon, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, HYPR. "We are excited to join MISA and benefit from the knowledge and resources shared by the other members of the association."

Earlier this year, HYPR announced its $35 million Series C investment, further solidifying the company's commitment to accelerate its go-to-market strategy and grow its global support organization. This financing will also help drive innovation with focus on further compatibility and integration with technologies that accelerate the goal of improving enterprise security.

"Microsoft has been on a mission to eliminate passwords and help people protect their corporate identities," said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division. "We are pleased to see companies like HYPR support that goal by integrating their solutions through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association."

About HYPR

HYPR is a leader in Passwordless Multi-factor Authentication (MFA).

We protect workforce and customer identities with the highest level of assurance while enhancing the end users' experience. Our approach shifts the economics of attack and risk in the enterprises' favor by replacing password-based MFA with Passwordless MFA.

With HYPR, customers can finally enable cross-platform desktop MFA, stop phishing, and reduce fraud associated with weak or stolen passwords.

Welcome to The Passwordless Company. It's time to reimagine identity security.

Additional information is available at https://www.hypr.com.

