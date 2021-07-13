Onbe's momentum builds as payments veteran Bala Janakiraman joins industry-leading team

Onbe, the preferred payments partner for the world's leading brands, today announced the appointment of Bala Janakiraman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Bala brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the integrated payments and e-commerce industries, most recently at Fiserv, as EVP Head, Partner Solutions where Janakiraman was responsible for developing and executing the company's ISV, Agent and ISO partner channel strategy. As CEO of BluePay from 2016 to 2018, he drove growth by implementing a software-driven payments strategy across a variety of fast-growing distribution channels, and led BluePay's subsequent acquisition by First Data, now Fiserv.

Previously, Janakiraman held senior roles at Vantiv, now WorldPay by FIS, and Litle Co., where he launched innovative e-commerce solutions for enterprise clients. In addition to his extensive background in payments, Janakiraman's experience spans industries including banking, telecommunications, and information technology.

With Janakiraman's appointment as CEO, Juli Spottiswood will remain Chairman of the Onbe Board of Directors.

"Onbe has an excellent market position, a marquee client base, a team dedicated to client success and a growing portfolio of products, making it a stand-out player in the corporate disbursements space," said Bala Janakiraman, CEO at Onbe. "I'm incredibly excited to lead this team as CEO, joining an organization that is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for digital payments and to continue shaping the future of corporate payouts."

"When we launched the Onbe brand earlier this year, I shared how Onbe is positioned to elevate its industry leadership and capture the significant global opportunity in corporate disbursements for workforces and consumers," said Juli Spottiswood, Chairman at Onbe. "Bala's appointment as CEO is a key milestone on that path, and I can't wait to see how the company continues to grow, evolve, and push the boundaries of payment innovation under his leadership."

Onbe, a fast-growing fintech with 25 years of industry leadership, received a majority equity investment from funds advised by Centerbridge Partners in December 2020. The company also counts Bain Capital Ventures, Silversmith Capital Partners, MissionOG, and Nyca Partners among its investors. Onbe transforms corporate payments into branded, engaging experiences, seamlessly connecting clients and partners with their recipients across the globe. Onbe's payments can be provisioned to digital wallets for online, in-store, and in-app purchases, meeting customers wherever they choose to shop and pay.

"Bala has an impressive track record as an agent of change, having led payment companies through critical phases of growth and numerous successful transactions," said Dan Osnoss, Senior Managing Director at Centerbridge Partners. "His proven leadership, deep expertise in the payments world, and passion for client-driven innovation make him the perfect fit to lead Onbe into its next chapter."

About Onbe

Onbe, with offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, creates engaging payment experiences on behalf of modern brands for consumers, workforces and marketplaces, delivering value beyond currency. Backed by top-tier investors and with over 25 years of industry experience, Onbe's team of experts and purpose-built payment issuing platform seamlessly connect brands to their constituents around the world. To learn more about Onbe, visit www.onbe.com or follow on LinkedIn.

