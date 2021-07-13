Surfactants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 56.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global surfactants market report.

The surfactants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.80% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The major growth factor for surfactants is the growing demand from end-use industries such as home care products such as detergent, soap, and sanitizers, construction, cosmetics & personal care products, textile, oil & gas, food & beverage, and industrial & institutional cleaning products such as floor cleaners, and ware-wash. The major change happening in the surfactant industry is the growing adoption of eco-friendly surfactant products due to the growing awareness of the detrimental effects of chemicals on health as well as on the environment. Household detergents are the dominating segment in the surfactant market, accounting for 34.61% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% between 2020 and 2026. APAC is the leading market for surfactants and is expected to grow at a 5.25% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. In APAC, owing to the rising living standard in most of the developing countries, trade liberalization, growing demand for laundry detergent, soap, hand sanitizer, personal care products, textile, and agrochemical are some of the major factors that contributed to the growth of the surfactant industry. Evonik, BASF, BYK, Arkema, and Clariant are some of the key players in the surfactant market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by type, end-use, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Surfactants Market - Segmentation

Surfactants are the utmost ingredient of personal care products. From daily shower to bath routines and keeping our skin healthy and protecting teeth and nails, surfactant plays a vital role in enabling these products to perform their role safely and efficiently. Different types of surfactants are used in personal care applications, each one displaying different performance or aesthetic properties.

The major factors driving the surfactant market in construction is the growing construction sector in emerging economies like India , China , Japan , Brazil , and Thailand due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improving living standards, 100% FDIs, and substantial investments by the government to accommodate a growing population.

, , , , and due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, improving living standards, 100% FDIs, and substantial investments by the government to accommodate a growing population. Anionic surfactants are the most widely used surfactant type and are used in cleaning products such as dishwashing liquids and shampoo. An anionic surfactant carries a negative charge that gives it the hydrophilic effect. This negatively charged part of the molecule constitutes sulfonates, sulfates, or carboxylates that are neutralized by the positively charged metal cations such as sodium or potassium.

Surfactants Market by Type

Anionic



Non-Ionic



Cationic



Amphoteric



Others

Surfactants Market by End-Use

Household Detergents



Personal Care



Textile



Industrial & Institutional Cleaner



Food Processing



Oilfield Chemicals



Agricultural Chemicals



Construction Chemicals



Pulp & Paper



Others

Surfactants Market - Dynamics

Agrochemicals such as pesticides and insecticides are specialty chemicals that are used in agriculture to protect the crop from pests & insects and enhance yield quality. Over the years, agrochemicals have played a vital role in agricultural productivity. The increasing global population and demand arising from the need to achieve food sufficiency are the fundamental factors that will continue to drive growth in the agrochemical industry. Globally, agricultural productivity has always been a key concern, thus driving significant research efforts. Agrochemical's vendors are increasing their focus on innovation and spending a sizeable proportion of their revenue toward crop protection. Surfactants are one of the major components of agrochemicals. In agriculture, surfactants help the farmer to use pesticides more efficiently. Surfactants minimize surface tension so that the pesticides keep the spray on the targeted area rather than mixing into the water. Thus, agricultural surfactants improve the proficiency of pesticides.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Consumption of Surfactants by Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment

Growing Food & Beverage Industry

Growing Consumption of Bio-Based Surfactants

Surfactants Market - Geography

North America is the fastest-growing market for surfactants. The market for surfactants in North America is driven by the growth in hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, liquid soap, detergents, personal care products, construction, paints & coatings, agriculture, textile, and bio-based products. In North America, the US is the biggest market for surfactants, accounting for 83.50% of the share in 2020, followed by Canada at 16.50%. The personal care market in the US is majorly driven by the high disposable incomes of citizens, the increasing number of households, and the rising demand for aromatherapy and a healthy lifestyle. The prevalence of diseases, the popularity of men's grooming products, and the demand for natural cosmetics are also boosting the personal care products market. In line with the growing trend of healthy lifestyles and hygiene, manufacturers across the country are revamping their operations and procurement activities to meet the growing demand for skin care, oral care, and cosmetics.

Surfactants Market by Geography

North America



US





Canada



APAC



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Netherland





Spain





Belgium

Major Vendors

BASF SE

The Lubrizol Corporation

Evonik Industries

Clariant

Arkema

Other Prominent Vendors

Solvay

Eastman Chemical Company

Aarti Surfactants

Lonza

Stepan Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Croda International Plc

Adeka Corporation

AKChemtech Co.,Ltd.

Alzo International Inc

Colonial Chemical

Oxiteno

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd

DOW

Innospec

