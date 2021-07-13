First Artworks Selected for Dubai Collection

The recently launched Dubai Collection is the Emirate's first institutional art collection, created in the city and for the city, built through a new, innovative model of patronage. Featuring leading Modernist and Contemporary artists from the MENASA region and beyond, reflecting the unique creative spirit of Dubai.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Collection today announces details of the first artworks to be accepted into the recently launched initiative, forming the basis of a new institutional art collection for Dubai through a new and innovative partnership model. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Collection is a community-led and collaborative scheme allowing patrons to lend their works while retaining legal ownership, in addition to benefitting from expert advice to support the growth of both personal and public collections.

Artworks in the Dubai Collection will be accessible for public appreciation and education through a dedicated digital museum, launching in September 2021. The first physical Dubai Collection exhibition showcasing selected artworks from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's collection and other key Dubai collections will be unveiled later this year at Dubai's Etihad Museum.

Following the first Curatorial committee selection process, 87 artworks will enter the Dubai Collection, including works by many leading modern Arab artists, including Baya (Algeria, 1931-1998), Fateh Moudarres (Syria, 1922-1999), Chafic Abboud (Lebanon, 1926-2004) and Adam Henein (Egypt, 1929 -2020). An important focus in the acquisitions are works by leading Emirati artists, such as Abdul Qader Al Rais (UAE, 1951) and Shaikha Al Mazrou (UAE, 1988).

Among the accepted artworks, 19 are part of the A.R.M. Holding Art Collection, a new corporate collection launched by the Dubai-based private investment firm and multi-focused economic enabler to embody their support of the city and its potential as a nascent global cultural hub. Highlights of the collection include Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim (UAE, 1962), Lamya Gargash (UAE, 1982), Moath Alofi (Saudi Arabia, 1984) and Rathin Barman (India, 1981).

Commenting on the announcement, the chairperson of the Dubai Collection Steering Committee, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum, said: "We are at an exceptionally exciting moment in the development of the Dubai Collection initiative as we see the first artworks be accepted into the Collection. I look forward to seeing this project become yet another milestone in our work in making Dubai a cultural and creative hub for the world."

The Steering Committee oversees the development of the Collection and comprises of leading figures from the city's cultural scene, including: His Excellency Mohammed Al-Murr, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, and Muna Easa Al Gurg.

Chaired by Muna Faisal al Gurg, Director of Museums Department at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Collection's independent Curatorial Committee is responsible for the creative direction of the collection and includes: Munira Al Sayegh, Dr. Nada Shabout, Antonia Carver, Maryam Al Dabbagh, Venetia Porter and Catherine David.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jemma Chalcroft, jemma.chalcroft@bcw-global.com

www.dubaicollection.ae/

Related Images

mohamed-ahmed-ibrahim-sitting-man.jpg

Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Sitting Man series, 2012-2013

Six compositions, Oil on canvas, Each panel (80 x 60cm); Overall (160 x 180cm), Painted between 2012-2013, Courtesy of A.R.M Holding Corporate Art Collection, Provenance: Lawrie Shabibi gallery, Dubai.