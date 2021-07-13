Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast on www.pmi.com/2021Q2earnings on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2021 Second-Quarter results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

During the webcast, Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss PMI's results and answer questions from the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

Please note that due to U.K. Takeover Code requirements, PMI does not intend to provide further information on this call regarding its offer to acquire Vectura Group plc that has not already been disclosed in the Rule 2.7 announcement on July 9, 2021. A copy of the Rule 2.7 announcement is available on www.pmi.com.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application on www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, on www.pmi.com/2021Q2earnings.

Slides and script will also be available on www.pmi.com/2021Q2earnings.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

