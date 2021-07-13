Regulatory News:
Ipsen:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code
of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2021
|FR0010259150
3566
87,6021
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2021
|FR0010259150
1359
87,5687
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/07/2021
|FR0010259150
754
87,5739
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2021
|FR0010259150
10765
87,4094
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2021
|FR0010259150
480
87,3113
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2021
|FR0010259150
376
87,3243
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2021
|FR0010259150
379
87,2137
|AQUIS
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/07/2021
|FR0010259150
6500
87,0639
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/07/2021
|FR0010259150
400
87,4117
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/07/2021
|FR0010259150
100
87,271
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/07/2021
|FR0010259150
2685
87
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/07/2021
|FR0010259150
461
86,9943
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/07/2021
|FR0010259150
321
87
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/07/2021
|FR0010259150
5976
88,3513
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/07/2021
|FR0010259150
1321
88,403
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/07/2021
|FR0010259150
722
88,3499
|TQEX
|TOTAL
36 165
87,5425
Contacts:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com
