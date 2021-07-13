Adapdix appoints Chet Hullum as VP for product strategy and marketing to lead next-generation AI platform growth

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapdix, the industry leader in adaptive enterprise software, the edge optimized platform delivering the next generation of AI, announces that Chet Hullum has joined the company as Vice President of Product Strategy and Marketing.

Hullum brings more than 25 years of experience in product management, marketing and overall business leadership from companies such as GE, Intel and most recently, Smart Embedded Computing. Hullum has experience building IIOT ecosystem solutions and was previously the GM for Intel's IoT Industrial segment. He has an extensive background in developing, selling and marketing products supporting Industry 4.0 and digital transformation.

Anthony Hill, CEO at Adapdix, said, "Chet is an exceptional talent and a proven leader, and we're delighted to bring his skills and experience to the Adapdix senior management team. He has demonstrated his capabilities over his many years at Intel, GE and elsewhere, and I look forward to seeing his creativity and positive impact as we develop and market our transformational Edge AI solutions."

Adapdix recently announced EdgeOps DataMesh, the first product of its next-generation adaptive AI software platform EdgeOps that overcomes the typical hurdles of real-time operational data management. Performing data ingestion, pre-processing and edge inferencing in millisecond timeframes, it enables real-time analysis control to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime of high-value assets. The software is already used by multiple Fortune 500 customers, including several leading semiconductor manufacturers, to improve their production performance.

Hullum began his career as a field services engineer with GE Power. While at GE, he held roles of increasing responsibility in engineering, operations, sales and marketing, including Chief Marketing Officer and Strategic Marketing Executive for GE Energy Services.

Hullum earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University and an MBA from Georgia State University. He is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and a GE Executive program graduate.

About Adapdix

Adapdix provides an innovative software platform for enterprises that optimizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the edge. The company's customer-centric EdgeOps platform increases uptime of equipment, reduces supply chain and logistics cost and increases remote worker productivity. Founded in 2015, Adapdix is headquartered in Pleasanton, California - see www.adapdix.com.



