SCF Partners ("SCF") is pleased to announce its investment in Hydrasun Ltd. ("Hydrasun"), a provider of fluid and gas transfer equipment, services, and technology. Bob Drummond, CEO of the company since 2002, and the senior management team will continue to serve in their current roles and will maintain an ownership position in the business.

Hydrasun, headquartered in Aberdeen and with locations in 5 countries, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated fluid transfer, power and control solutions to the oil and gas, industrial, renewables and hydrogen industries. The company, founded in 1976, has developed a skillset through decades of experience in the demanding environment of the offshore oil and gas industry that will also be needed to ensure the safe and reliable supply of emerging energy resources for the Energy Transition.

"SCF is delighted to welcome Bob Drummond and his team into the SCF family," says Colin Welsh, International Partner at SCF. "Hydrasun is a high quality business that we have admired for a long time and will be an excellent addition to our portfolio."

Bob Drummond, CEO of Hydrasun, stated, "We are very pleased and excited to partner with SCF, particularly in view of the extent of their previous success and outstanding track record in building truly world class companies. Similarly to Hydrasun, they also have a very clear focus and emphasis on the Energy Transition and the significant opportunities it presents and we are very much looking forward to working with them toward capitalizing on these.

About Hydrasun

Hydrasun is a recognised market leader in the provision of integrated fluid transfer, power and control solution. We are focused on supporting the energy transition through our work in the oil gas, renewable energy, general industrial and marine industries worldwide. Learn more at www.hydrasun.com.

About SCF Partners

Founded in 1989, SCF Partners ("SCF") provides equity capital and strategic growth assistance to build leading energy service, equipment, and technology companies that operate throughout the world. SCF has invested in more than 70 platform companies and made in excess of 340 additional acquisitions to develop 17 publicly listed energy service and equipment companies over its history. The firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has additional offices in Calgary, Singapore and Aberdeen. Learn more at www.scfpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005920/en/

Contacts:

Hugh Sheppard

hsheppard@scfpartners.com

(713) 227-7888