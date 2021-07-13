Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.07.2021
Deutsche Rohstoffagentur mit brisanten Ergebnissen!
WKN: A1KCL7 ISIN: US3765491010 Ticker-Symbol: 3L4 
Tradegate
13.07.21
17:15 Uhr
20,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2021 | 22:20
Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of July, August and September 2021.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.0451 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 23

July 30

$ 0.0451

August 23

August 31

0.0451

September 22

September 30

0.0451

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.1353

The Company has paid 101 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 23 times over the prior 26 quarters. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 23

July 30

$ 0.125

August 23

August 31

0.125

September 22

September 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 28

August 6

$ 0.125

August 25

September 3

0.125

September 29

October 6

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

July 23

July 30

$ 0.104167

August 23

August 31

0.104167

September 22

September 30

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.3125

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 18, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719722.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 153 farms, comprised of over 105,000 acres in 14 different states and over 20,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at over $1.2 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655373/Gladstone-Land-Announces-Increase-in-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-July-August-and-September-2021-and-Second-Quarter-Ended-June-30-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
