SANUWAVE Health, Inc.: SANUWAVE Health Provides Updated Conference Call Information

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products provided updated dial in instructions for its scheduled conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 4:30pm ET to discuss its recent business activity, provide an update on SEC filings and detail strategic initiatives.

Telephone access to the live call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Toll Free: 844-407-9500

International: 862-298-0850

A replay of the call can be accessed through July 22, 2021 at:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 42095

It is recommended that listeners call in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (OTCQB:SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit. www.SANUWAVE.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(561) 489-5315

SNWV@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

