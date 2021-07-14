Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement Platform helps Vietnam e-commerce major, Sendo, boost web and mobile app transactions by over 51%

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, the leading global full-stack martech company, today announced that Sendo, one of the leading e-commerce brands in Vietnam, has increased sales on their website and mobile app by over 51%, with its AI-led multi-channel customer engagement platform.

Sendo is the largest home-grown Vietnamese e-commerce retailer and one of the top 10 online commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, connecting over 30 million buyers and 500,000 sellers nationwide. As an app-first e-commerce brand, Sendo needed a robust multi-channel marketing platform to personalize customer engagement across their website and mobile app. Additionally, since Sendo offered multiple limited time-bound sales promotions, they also needed to craft and deliver personalized communication to relevant customer segments without delay.

This tied right back to Netcore's core competency, having been a formidable player in the 1:1 customer engagement space for over 20 years. In fact, 75% of Asia's unicorns leverage Netcore to effectively engage and retain their customers at scale. In response to Sendo's challenges, Netcore's advanced customer engagement platform helped them analyze and engage with their customers across email, website, and mobile app. These personalized and contextual onsite notifications were triggered based on specific user events on their website and mobile app - helping them deliver seamless e-shopping experiences while also driving 26% of web traffic to their mobile app.

In addition, Sendo leveraged Netcore Smart Push, an industry-first technology to increase app push notification delivery which resulted in a 21% increase in app launches. Their time-sensitive app push notification campaigns were also delivered at 2X speed; positively impacting engagement and conversions.

Duc Pham, Buyer Engagement Director at Sendo, commented, "Netcore Cloud has helped us increase app engagement by 21% and overall online transactions by 51%. Their team has always ensured excellent service levels and has consulted us to leverage the best solution for all our business leads."

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business at Netcore Cloud, further elaborated, "The e-commerce industry is witnessing tremendous growth in terms of customer acquisition; especially in Southeast Asia. The pressing need to engage intelligently with customers to magnify CLTV and retention through hyper-personalized experiences is something that Netcore Cloud has excelled in over the years. We are delighted to be playing a vital role in Sendo's incredible growth story and look forward to helping them scale new heights in customer and revenue growth in the future as well."

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company offering a full-stack of martech solutions that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user's journey. Building a unified view of customers, orchestrating omnichannel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting and providing actionable analytics, Netcore Cloud represents an all-in-one solution for a marketer.

Making successful strides for 20+ years, Netcore Cloud today serves over 5000 clients spread across 18 countries including India, USA, Germany, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and UAE, delivering 12+ billion emails, and tracking 100+ billion marketing events every month for the world's top marketers. Some of the leading brands that trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals include MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi" Easemytrip, Pizza Hut, and McDonalds.

Backed by products designed to scale and with a focus on ROI, today Netcore Cloud stands tall as a leader in martech solutions in Asia and is exponentially growing in US, EU, and South America.

