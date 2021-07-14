- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Gruppen Q2 revenue NOK 6,762 million vs. estimate NOK 6,600 million
- • Q2 EBITDA NOK 993 million vs. estimate NOK 871 million
- • Q2 orders NOK 5,544 million
- • Defence has once again two-digit growth and is demonstrating sound profitability, CEO says
- • The situation during the past year has been slightly more challenging for our maritime area, but we now experience growth again and further improved our profitability during the quarter: CEO
