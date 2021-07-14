- (PLX AI) - Bank Norwegian ASA Announcement of public voluntary offer from Nordax.
- • Bank Norwegian received a revised, higher binding offer at NOK 105 per NFH share, up from NOK 100 previously
- • The offer price will be adjusted for any dividends paid to shareholders in the period up until completion of the offer
- • The completion of the proposed offer will amongst other be conditional on the board recommendation remaining unamended and acceptance from 90% of NFH's shareholders, with Nordax reserving the right to lower the acceptance threshold to 2/3
- • Bank Norwegian Board says is prepared to recommend the revised offer whilst at the same time reserving its right to withdraw or amend the recommendation should it receive a superior binding offer
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de