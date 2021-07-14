- (PLX AI) - Klovern half year pretax profit SEK 1,850 million.
|07:41
|Klövern AB (publ): Interim Report January - June 2021
|» Income amounted to SEK 1,609 million (1,649).» The operating surplus amounted to SEK 1,058 million (1,084).» Profit from property management amounted to SEK 600 million (617).» Profit before...
|07:40
|Klovern Half Year Net Income SEK 1,588 Million
|Klövern AB (publ): Klövern signs a lease contract with Avalanche Studios Group in New York
|Klövern has signed a lease contract with Avalanche Studios Group for approximately 1,370 sq.m. of office space at 1245 Broadway in New York. The tenant, a Swedish computer game developer that has established...
|Decisions at Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ)
|At an Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ) on 9 July 2021 the following decisions were made.
Board of Directors
The Extraordinary General Meeting decided to elect Patrik Essehorn...
|Klövern AB (publ): Corem Property Group initiates redemption of minority shares in Klövern and the shares are delisted with 20 July as the last day of trading
|On 24 June 2021, Corem Property Group AB (publ) ("Corem") announced that Corem, through the completion of the public offer to the shareholders of Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern"), controls approximately...
