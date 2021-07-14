- (PLX AI) - Bergman & Beving Q1 revenue SEK 1,193 million.
- • Q1 EBITA SEK 78 million
- • Q1 EBITA margin 6.5%
- • Q1 EPS SEK 1.8
Bergman & Beving acquires Albretsen
Tools & Consumables, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today acquired all shares in H M Albretsen Verktøysikring AS. Albretsen develops...
