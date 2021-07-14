BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Kwale SML 23 extension - update
PR Newswire
London, July 14
AIM and Media Release
14 July 2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Kwale SML 23 extension - update
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) notes recent reports in the Kenyan media regarding statements made by the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining at a recent Kenyan Chamber of Mines conference that the proposed extension to the Kwale Special Mining Lease (SML 23) has been approved and that the licence will be issued soon.
Base Resources looks forward to shortly finalising the form of Deed of Variation that will give effect to the proposed extension, at which time a further update will be provided to the market.
The proposed SML 23 extension will incorporate the additional Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources that currently fall outside the footprint of SML 231.
[Note (1): For further information, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 27 July 2020 "Updated Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate".]
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
