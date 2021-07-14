Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
14.07.21
08:13 Uhr
0,171 Euro
+0,001
+0,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
PR Newswire
14.07.2021 | 08:04
39 Leser
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Kwale SML 23 extension - update

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Kwale SML 23 extension - update

PR Newswire

London, July 14

AIM and Media Release

14 July 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Kwale SML 23 extension - update

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) notes recent reports in the Kenyan media regarding statements made by the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining at a recent Kenyan Chamber of Mines conference that the proposed extension to the Kwale Special Mining Lease (SML 23) has been approved and that the licence will be issued soon.

Base Resources looks forward to shortly finalising the form of Deed of Variation that will give effect to the proposed extension, at which time a further update will be provided to the market.

The proposed SML 23 extension will incorporate the additional Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources that currently fall outside the footprint of SML 231.

[Note (1): For further information, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 27 July 2020 "Updated Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate".]

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

© 2021 PR Newswire
