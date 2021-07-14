AIM and Media Release

14 July 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Kwale SML 23 extension - update

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) notes recent reports in the Kenyan media regarding statements made by the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining at a recent Kenyan Chamber of Mines conference that the proposed extension to the Kwale Special Mining Lease (SML 23) has been approved and that the licence will be issued soon.

Base Resources looks forward to shortly finalising the form of Deed of Variation that will give effect to the proposed extension, at which time a further update will be provided to the market.

The proposed SML 23 extension will incorporate the additional Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources that currently fall outside the footprint of SML 231.

[Note (1): For further information, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 27 July 2020 "Updated Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate".]

ENDS.

