SA Water, one of the largest water utilities in Australia, has partnered with aerial solar inspection specialist Above to monitor the performance of its 360,000-plus solar panels.From pv magazine Australia SA Water has deployed drones to inspect its extensive fleet of solar arrays, which include 367,769 PV panels across 33 locations. The state government-owned water utility has partnered with U.K. solar inspection specialist Above, which uses thermographic drone inspections to detect module problems such as faulty junction boxes, wiring issues, string issues, and potential induced degradation ...

