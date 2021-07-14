- (PLX AI) - Bonheur Q2 revenue NOK 1,611 million vs. estimate NOK 1,430 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA NOK 313 million vs. estimate NOK 225 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|25,150
|25,450
|09:54
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Bonheur Q2 EBIT NOK 80 Million vs. Estimate NOK -30 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bonheur Q2 revenue NOK 1,611 million vs. estimate NOK 1,430 million.• Q2 EBITDA NOK 313 million vs. estimate NOK 225 million
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|BONHEUR ASA: Report for the second quarter 2021
|Mo
|Bonheur ASA: Invitation to presentation of 2nd quarter 2021 results
|30.06.
|BONHEUR ASA: Successful placement of senior unsecured green bonds
|29.06.
|BONHEUR ASA: Fred. Olsen Ocean partners with Shimizu to drive progress within the Japanese offshore wind sector and worldwide
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BONHEUR ASA
|24,300
|0,00 %