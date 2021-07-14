DJ Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR): Attractive financial and social returns

Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR): Attractive financial and social returns Impact Healthcare REIT continues to deliver consistently positive returns, demonstrating the resilience of its tenant operators and the group's strategy during the pandemic. Accretive portfolio growth combined with long-term inflation-linked rents are driving income and capital growth, while continuing full rent collection underpins increasing dividends.FY21e DPS represents an attractive yield of 5.4%, with good prospects for fully covered dividend growth (both on an EPRA basis and adjusted 'cash' basis), supporting the c 7% premium to Q121 NAV per share, a discount to peers.

July 14, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)