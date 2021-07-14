Anzeige
WKN: 927079 ISIN: US4523271090 
14.07.2021 | 09:04
Sanigen announces partnership with Illumina on Food safety and Microbiology Business Development in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean-based Sanigen has announced that it will become a channel partner in the region for Illumina, the world's leading genome sequencing company.

The partners will work together to deliver Illumina's NGS platform technology to the food safety and microbiology sector in South Korea.

Sanigen is a specialist food safety company in South Korea and serves the market with PCR kits and NGS panels. Sanigen also provides NGS analysis (sample preparation, sequencing and bioinformatic) services for customer samples, based on its well-established foodborne pathogen database.

Sanigen, together with Illumina, is developing NGS panels that can rapidly detect 16 types of foodborne pathogen from around 400 samples. The panels will be available in Q3, 2021.

The companies believe that the partnership will accelerate the application of NGS technology to the food safety market, improving safety levels. "NGS offers an unprecedented opportunity to the food market to improve safety, We are delighted to partner with Sanigen whose deep expertise in this sector will be a driving force in bringing new accurate and rapid tests to the food safety market," said Gretchen Weightman, Vice President and General Manager for Illumina in Asia Pacific and Japan.

