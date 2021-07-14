

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation eased in June, data from statistics Finland on Wednesday.



The consumer prices increased 1.97 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.23 percent rise in May.



Prices of petrol, diesel, detached houses and capital repair on detached houses had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.05 percent in June, after a 0.15 percent increase in May.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 monthly and increased 1.9 percent from a year ago in June.



