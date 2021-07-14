DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.6674 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8844500 CODE: CECL LN ISIN: LU1900066462 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECL LN Sequence No.: 117281 EQS News ID: 1218660 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218660&application_name=news

