Energy traders and analysts can now easily access Vortexa's real-time global energy analytics app on The Bloomberg Terminal via the Bloomberg App Portal

Vortexa tracks more than $1.8 trillion of waterborne energy cargos per year in real-time, providing energy traders with the most complete picture of global energy flows available in the world today

Vortexa today launched its energy analytics platform, combining AI and deep energy industry expertise to provide the most complete real-time data and analytics tools for waterborne energy on the Bloomberg App Portal at APPS VTXA

Energy traders and analysts using Vortexa App on The Bloomberg App Portal will have access to past, present and future global energy flows of Crude, LNG, Biofuels, Gasoline, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Jet, Naphtha and many others powerful leading indicators of price movements and key for identifying trading opportunities.

Fabio Kuhn, Vortexa's CEO said: "We are very excited to bring the Vortexa App to The Bloomberg Terminal, making it easier for clients to use Vortexa's energy data and analytics in their Terminal workflows together with Bloomberg's functionality and market data, including prices".

Vortexa processes a vast amount of data coming from satellites, brokers, port agents, customs and many others, using state-of-the-art AI technology closely overseen by in-house industry experts in order to produce the most complete and accurate data of its kind at the edge of what's possible today in the energy markets.

APPS VTXA provides Bloomberg Terminal subscribers with real-time market intelligence and valuable trading insights, streamlining and accelerating their analysis and trading workflows by using Vortexa's forward-looking and point-in-time information of changing market conditions.

A long-standing client of Vortexa a globally integrated energy trading and refining company, who wishes to remain anonymous due to data sensitivities, spoke to the value of APPS VTXA and how this helped in streamlining their own trading operations: ''We chose to use Vortexa because we assessed their refined products tracking capabilities to be the best available in the market. Their software saves us a great deal of time and their data helps us to understand global trade flows with confidence.''

The Bloomberg App Portal gives Bloomberg Terminal subscribers access to a diverse library of financial tools provided by software developers from around the world. These include tools for news and social sentiment analysis, technical charting analysis, data visualization and more.

Applications contributed to the Bloomberg App Portal are evaluated and selected using a variety of parameters, chief among them the ability for the application to add value to Bloomberg's existing feature set and information resources. App Portal gives Bloomberg Terminal users access to dozens of third-party and broker software tools for news and social sentiment analysis, technical charting analysis, data visualization and more. To learn more about the Bloomberg App Portal community, please contact appportal@bloomberg.net.

About Vortexa

Vortexa tracks more than $1.8 trillion of waterborne energy trades per year in real-time, providing energy and shipping companies with the most complete picture of global energy flows available in the world today. Vortexa's highly intuitive web-based app and programmatic API/SDK interfaces help traders, analysts and charterers make high-value trading decisions with confidence, when it matters the most.

