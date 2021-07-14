Ethical retail challenger app, Wholee Prime, continues global growth surge with app downloads now at 4 million and rising- UK remains largest market.

LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero markup and ethical online retail app, Wholee Prime (www.wholeeprime.com), has continued its rapid growth in both downloads and prime membership through the second quarter of 2021.

Positioning itself as a credible rival to online retail giants, including Amazon, eBay, and Wish, the app has surged past 4 million downloads globally, including over 1.5 million in the United Kingdom - its leading growth market. It is also now within touching distance of its next major milestone of 100,000 prime members, seeing notable growth in membership in the USA (26,000) Australia (5,000), EU (8000) and Canada (8,000), on top of continued strength in UK membership (49,000).

With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, Wholee Prime members benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products that are all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery, and air express delivery. To further strengthen its appeal to consumers, the Singapore-based retail app has also recently launched its new size standardisation across its clothing and fashion suppliers, to ensure customers can be confident the sizes they order will not change depending on the supplier.

Wholee Prime is available online at https://wholee.sale/, or on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Commenting, Wholee Prime spokesperson, Eleanor Thomas, said:

"We are delighted with the sustained growth in both app downloads and membership subscriptions.

"Our continued success is a vindication of our customer-focused approach to online retail. Shoppers around the world have come to realise the tricks of the established online retailers and are expressing their frustration by switching to our platform. Consumers are becoming more savvy to unscrupulous tactics employed by other retailers, such as price inflation, questionable marketing, and demand-based variation in pricing that prioritises profits over people.

"Through our unique zero markup pricing model, we are committed to transforming an already tired and outdated e-retail market, and, right now, customers are voting with their (online) feet."

About Wholee Prime

Shopping app, Wholee Prime, works by connecting members with over 100,000 manufacturers across the globe. It offers access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products across a range of categories, including clothing; home & living; beauty & grooming; gadget & fashion accessories; automotive accessories; and office stationery.

Members benefit from 24/7 customer service support and access to over a million products that are all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery, and air express delivery. With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, the free-to-download members-only app gives users access to a radical new global shopping platform that offers a zero-mark-up pricing model where users only pay for the production cost on millions of products. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer and saves consumers from having to pay for distribution and marketing costs they usually face.