Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.07.2021 | 10:10
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safeture signs three-year agreement worth close to SEK 4 million

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB Lund has signed a three-year agreement with SPS, an international security and assistance company, to provide services to a large German client. Under the agreement, SPS will manage and oversight more than 60 000 employees based globally who have access to the Safeture platform. Services include including eLearning, facilities monitoring, and travel management integration. The three-year contract is valued at 383 000 Euros.

"The agreement consolidates Safeture's position as a leading provider of digital services that provide security for employees no matter where they are during working hours - at home, in the office, or when traveling.

We see a clear trend in that more and more companies allow all employees to receive our services as the duty of care, to meet work environment requirements and to be an attractive employer, " says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

"We are extremely pleased to secure this significant Travel Risk Management contract with the support of Safeture, who have again proven their ability to tailor their services to our client's specific requirements." says Simon Sawyer, COO of SPS.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO
Magnus Hultman
+46 706 00 81 66
Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-signs-three-year-agreement-worth-close-to-sek-4-million,c3384829

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture2-platform-app-iso,c2936086

Safeture2-platform-app-ISO

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture58067,c2936087

Safeture58067

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.