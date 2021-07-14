Although very limited in scale, the program is Montenegro's first attempt to support rooftop PV.Montenegro's power utility, Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG), and the country's Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism, have kicked off a net metering program to enable the deployment of 3,000 residential rooftop PV systems. Through a public call, homeowners will be invited to participate in a scheme that should ensure, according to the EPGC, an investment return in five to seven years. Selected applicants will be allowed to sell excess solar power to the utility at an unspecified rate. ...

