- (PLX AI) - Avanza shares fell 11% after second quarter earnings missed estimates, sparking worries that the online broker is seeing a slowing activity trend.
- • Avanza Q2 adjusted EPS and net income missed expectations
- • The net inflow of new customers was down 44% from the first quarter, with net inflow of funds down 25%
- • Avanza is also seeing a drop in income related to cross-border trades, SEB said
- • The market is focusing on the activity trend and the slowdown from the first quarter, SEB said
