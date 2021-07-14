

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation slowed in June, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent annually in June, after a 1.8 percent increase in May. This was in line with economists expectation.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent in the previous month. This was in line with economists expectation.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, decreased to 1.6 percent in June from 2.1 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.1 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent growth in the prior month.



