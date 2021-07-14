Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) (the "Skychain") announces the Board has approved the appointment of West Ma as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Ma has over 35 years of experience in technology industry and international trades and has expertise in blockchain and cryptocurrency. Mr. Ma previously worked as the CEO and Chief Representative of Incorporations in China, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Canada.

"Skychain is pleased to have West Ma as our new COO. His expansive career and expertise will add value to the business" said the company CEO Bill Zhang.

Skychain also announces that its Board approved the establishment of a new Joint Venture Miningsky Container Ltd ("Miningsky Container"). Miningsky Container has been incorporated under the laws of Province of British Columbia. Skychain will make investments to retain 25% ownership of the joint venture and will have an option to hold a larger ownership by making more investments in the future.

Skychain will provide knowledge and skills based on its experience and profession in container manufacturing. The container manufacturing business will focus on North America regions including Canada and the US.

About Skychain Technologies Inc

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in the crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100 MW of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang

President and CEO

Contact: 604-456-0608

info@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company's control.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90193