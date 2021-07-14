NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 July 2021 were: 927.24p Capital only 934.69p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 34,000 ordinary shares on 13th July 2021, the Company has 95,209,391 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.