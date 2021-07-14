KPS Capital Partners Completes Acquisition Of Metra Holding S.p.A. And Metra S.p.A

EXPANDS GLOBAL PLATFORM IN EXTRUDED ALUMINUM PROFILES

COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF PROFILE CUSTOM EXTRUSIONS, LLC

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Metra Holding S.p.A. and Metra S.p.A., (collectively "Metra"), a global manufacturer of extruded aluminum. KPS also completed its acquisition of Profile Custom Extrusions, LLC ("Profile"), a U.S. manufacturer of extruded aluminum, from Highlander Partners, L.P. Metra and Profile will be combined to form a leading, global extruded aluminum profile platform with a strong presence across both Europe and North America.

Metra is a global, vertically integrated manufacturer of extruded aluminum profiles and related value-added services, including painting, oxidation, machining, welding and assembly. Metra offers a full range of extruded aluminum profiles, which are used primarily in the industrial and building & construction end-markets across Europe and North America. Metra employs approximately 850 employees across five plants in Italy and Canada.

Profile is a U.S. manufacturer of custom, extruded aluminum profiles and related value-added services including painting, anodizing, thermal break and precision cutting. Profile provides a variety of custom extruded aluminum profiles to diverse end-markets including residential and commercial construction, HVAC, hurricane protection, transportation, electrical and marine. Profile employs approximately 170 employees in its sole facility in Rome, GA.

Pierre de Villeméjane, a Partner of KPS Mid-Cap Investments ("KPS Mid-Cap"), said, "By combining Metra and Profile, we will create a robust global extruded aluminum platform with an unparalleled reputation for reliability, superior quality and customer service. The strategic and industrial logic of combining Metra and Profile is compelling, as the transaction allows Metra to continue to expand its presence in new end-markets and provides a foothold for future acquisition opportunities in North America. We look forward to continuing to rapidly grow the combined business both organically and through a global acquisition strategy."

Enrico Zampedri, Chief Executive Officer of Metra, said, "The acquisition of Profile is an important step in Metra's continued geographic expansion and diversification. We are very impressed by Profile's manufacturing capabilities and the strength of its relationships with customers. Furthermore, the acquisition of Profile will significantly enhance the combined business' presence in North America and will provide the opportunity to share best practices across the two businesses that will result in better quality and service to our customer base. We are excited to work collaboratively with the Profile team to continue to build a best-in-class global extruded aluminum manufacturer."

David Newby, President of Profile, said, "The real winners of this combination are the customers of Profile and Metra. Our customers will now have access to the strengths of both businesses as we combine the very best manufacturing processes, products and services across a global manufacturing footprint. We remain committed to providing the world-class quality, delivery and customer service that Profile is known for throughout the industry as we embark on this new and exciting phase at Profile. The entire Profile management team is excited to operate under KPS and Metra's ownership to continue to build upon our long and successful history."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to KPS for the acquisition of Profile. Fidus Partners, LLC served as financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel to Highlander Partners, L.P. for the sale of Profile.

About Metra

About Metra

About Profile Custom Extrusions, LLC

About Profile Custom Extrusions, LLC

About KPS Capital Partners

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $12.8 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2021). For nearly three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $13.5 billion, operate 156 manufacturing facilities in 23 countries, and have approximately 40,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com .

KPS Mid-Cap focuses on investments in the lower end of the middle market that require up to $100 million of initial equity capital. KPS Mid-Cap targets the same type of investment opportunities and utilizes the same investment strategy that KPS' flagship funds have for nearly three decades. KPS Mid-Cap leverages and benefits from KPS' global platform, reputation, track record, infrastructure, best practices, knowledge and experience. The KPS Mid-Cap investment team is managed by Partners Pierre de Villeméjane and Ryan Harrison, who lead a team of experienced and talented professionals.

