Industry Veteran Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani Takes The Helm As CEO

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, is pleased to announce changes to its executive management team in conjunction with an accelerated effort to execute the strategic shift to psychedelic drug development as defined in its May 25th Change of Business listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, PhD., a biomedical research and development executive with over 20 years of strategic and operational leadership in the healthcare industry, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Zuloff-Shani has extensive experience successfully navigating the highly regulated process of taking therapeutics from discovery to commercialization.

Oz Locker, a proven entrepreneur with significant managerial and operational experience, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Locker most recently served as the CEO of a fully integrated CBD company in the U.S, and prior, he served in several leadership positions in fast growing technological startups. Oz is a veteran Air-Force pilot and has earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Gadi Levin, a Qualified Chartered Accountant with over 25 years' experience in senior financial positions, will become the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Levin has served as CFO of several North American publicly listed companies as well as Vice President of Finance and CFO for two Israeli investment houses focused on private equity, hedge funds and real estate and regularly consults with start-up and earlier stage companies.

Ezekiel Golan, inventor of the technology underlying the Company's Binge Behavior Regulators, will now serve only as a Special Advisor for Innovation and New Initiatives.

"I'm excited to see the technology I created continue to evolve into what will hopefully become proven therapies. Clearmind's first candidate, a treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder, is expected to treat millions of people who have difficulties managing alcohol consumption" Golan commented.

Golan went on, "As the Company embarks on the rigorous regulatory approval process, it's critical that they have an experienced management team at the helm. I will continue to support Clearmind as Special Advisor for Innovation and New Initiatives. This is a truer representation of my role at the Company and gives me the liberty to more broadly investigate the many indications for psychedelics as medicine."

Dr. Zuloff-Shani commented on the appointments, "I believe that psychedelic-based medicine has the potential to revolutionize the way we treat mental health issues, and that Clearmind is positioned to become a leader in the field. We have assembled a management team with the expertise and passion necessary to achieve that objective, and we are all eager to get started."

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic therapeutics to solve widespread and under-served health problems including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods and supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of two patent families. "Binge behavior regulators" has been granted in the U.S., Europe, China, and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the US. "Alcohol Beverage Substitutes" has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the US, China, and India. We will seek additional patents for our compounds whenever warranted and remain opportunistic with regard to the acquisition of additional IP to build our portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations,

Email: invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (778) 400-5347

General Inquiries,

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investing into early stage companies inherently carries a high degree of risk and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90194