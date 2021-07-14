

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Dollar General (DG) announced Wednesday plans to hire up to 50,000 employees between now and Labor Day, providing career opportunities for individuals in its more than 17,400 stores, 27 distribution centers, its Private Fleet and its Store Support Center.



This effort further underscores Dollar General's commitment to Serving Others by helping Americans get back to work as the country continues its transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company encourages candidates to review and apply for desired career opportunities online.



Earlier this year, the company announced plans to hire more than 20,000 employees during its spring nationwide hiring event.



This next effort builds on the success of that program, aiming to support DG's currently-anticipated 1,050 new store openings in FY 2021 with positions available in store, distribution, transportation and corporate operations.



