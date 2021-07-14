

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) announced Wednesday that its employees have ratified a new four-year labor agreement with the United Steelworkers, ending the strike that began March 30, 2021.



As part of an orderly return to work process, employees will begin returning to active employment the week of July 19, 2021, with production ramping in the weeks ahead.



The new agreement delivers a competitive wage and benefit package to approximately 1,300 represented employees, covering the term from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2025.



This contract provides wage increases and continued excellent, affordable health care. At the same time, it secures the controls needed to reduce exposure to health care cost inflation, which is critical for the long-term viability of ATI's Specialty Rolled Products business.



