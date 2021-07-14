

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Wednesday announced its acquisition of Protomer Technologies for a potential value of more than $1 billion, subject to achievement of certain developmental and commercial milestones.



Lilly had invested in 14% of Protomer's stock earlier and currently is acquiring the rest of the shares.



Protomer's proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors (MEPS) platform helps to develop glucose-responsive insulin that can sense sugar levels in the blood and automatically activate, as needed.



'Glucose-sensing insulin is the next frontier and has the potential to revolutionize the treatment and quality of life of people with diabetes by dramatically improving both therapeutic efficacy and safety of insulin therapy. Protomer's glucose-sensing insulin program, based on its proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors (MEPS) platform, is showing significant promise and Lilly is excited to enhance our diabetes pipeline with the company's innovative technology,' said Ruth Gimeno, vice president, diabetes research and clinical investigation at Lilly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de